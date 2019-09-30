Solskjaer insists he’s not doubting himself as he makes top-four claim

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is backing himself to turn around Manchester United’s poor form and ensure the club finish the season in the top four of the Premier League.

Since thumping Chelsea 4-0 on the opening weekend of the season, United have scored on only four more occasions in their subsequent five top-flight fixtures and face Arsenal in Monday Night Football needing a morale-boosting victory in order to get their top-four hopes back on track.

United have won just two of their opening six league matches and are already 13 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, albeit having played one less match.

Asked whether he still sees United as a top-four side, Solskjaer replied: “I think so, yeah.

“The top two last season (Manchester City and Liverpool) were too far ahead from the rest of us. I think we should be in and around the places behind there.

“Chelsea are going through a similar period of rebuilding; Arsenal Tottenham, us. You’ve got Leicester, there are loads of teams wanting those positions and that’s where we’ll be in and around.”

United’s modest start to the season has led to scrutiny on Solskjaer’s methods but the unrepentant Norwegian, who has admitted he will be shopping for a new striker in January, said: “You evaluate every single game and you look through the games but I’m not doubting myself.

“If I doubt myself then I think the rest of the world would, as well. We have loads of discussions and we believe in what we’re doing.”

Neither is the former striker constantly seeking the wisdom of the great Sir Alex Ferguson, with Solskjaer adding: “I’ve got a great staff, we’re not going to bring Sir Alex back up again here now.

“Of course I speak to Sir Alex but it’s been a while since I’ve spoken to him.”

