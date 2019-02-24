Solskjaer insists Man Utd cannot become like Liverpool with title drought

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed why Nemanja Matic will miss Manchester United’s crucial clash with Liverpool, and discussed the title pressure facing their opponents.

Scott McTominay was a surprise starter for United after Matic missed Sunday’s crunch clash with Liverpool.

The 22-year-old came in for the injured Serbian international – one of two changes to Monday’s FA Cup win at Chelsea as David De Gea returned in goal.

On Matic’s absence, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told MUTV: “He got injured during one of the training sessions a few days ago.

“We tried to get him fit for the game but it wasn’t to be and he’ll probably be out for a couple of weeks. But we’ll manage without (him).”

On Manchester United’s ambitions, he added: “We have to make sure that we don’t end up being happy being among the top four.

“Of course they [Liverpool] do feel that pressure. I think all the supporters do and players probably do as well, but then we have not won it for a few years and so we want to get back to that.

“If you aim too low and reach your targets then that’s more dangerous than aiming too high and missing them.

“It is difficult to win the league here. It is probably the toughest league to win and when you look at it there are only five or six teams that have won the Premier League. Leicester did it – which was a miracle – before that Blackburn did it, but then there was a few big clubs that have won it.

“I have loads of Liverpool fans back home and every year is going to be their year. It has got to October and it’s: ‘Okay, next year.’

“Now they are in the race so now for them it is going to be an exciting finish to the league. That is none of our concern. We just have to concentrate on ourselves.”