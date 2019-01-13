Solskjaer invites former Man Utd academy star to train with club again

Injury-hit Italy international Giuseppe Rossi is training with former side Manchester United as he looks for a new club, it is claimed.

The 31-year-old is a product of the Old Trafford giants’ youth system, making 14 appearances in all competitions under Sir Alex Ferguson before making a permanent switch to Villarreal in 2007.

However, Rossi’s ascent was detailed by a string of major knee injuries and the American-born forward has been without a club since leaving Genoa in the summer.

The Italy international, who it was announced in October avoided a ban following a positive test for dorzolamide, is now building up his fitness back at United.

Press Association Sport report that that former United team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer invited Rossi to train with the side at the Aon Training Complex in order to help earn a move elsewhere.

Rossi won United’s young player of the year in 2005 and reserve team player of the year the following season.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!