Alan Shearer has heralded the impact Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had at Manchester United – but says there is still one player at the club the Norwegian is yet to improve.

United have claimed 10 win and one draw in the 11 games Solskjaer has overseen since taking caretaker charge at Old Trafford, making him the outstanding candidate to claim the job on a permanent basis.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have all made noticeable improvements since Solskjaer’s appointment and their form gives United hope in their Champions League tie with PSG on Tuesday.

However, Shearer, while acknowledging the impact Solskjaer has had at Old Trafford, claims Alexis Sanchez is yet to get that spike in his performances he initially expected.

Speaking to The Sun, Shearer said: ‘The impact he has had has been amazing. It’s like a big dark cloud has been lifted.

“If it had been just one player underperforming under [Jose] Mourinho, he [Pogba] would have been sold.

“But almost all of the United team were and, aside from Alexis Sanchez, Solskjaer has improved every player’s performance by at least 20 per cent.

“From the moment Rashford scored that free-kick three minutes into Solskjaer’s first game at Cardiff, the confidence has been flowing back.

“It just takes that one goal and for something to change.”

Shearer on Pogba improvements

The improvements in Pogba’s game have arguably been the most noticeable, given how unhappy he appeared under Mourinho and how close the Frenchman came to leaving.

And Shearer added: “Solskjaer has come in and spotted something with Pogba and he has completely changed his mood and form.

“I know it is simple to tell him to get further forward or play the ball forward instead of sideways but it will have made him feel important again.

“And you are now seeing a completely different person and a completely different player.”

