Solskjaer issues Pogba demand to Man Utd board amid £120m exit talk

Manchester United have taken a firm stance over the future of Paul Pogba by insisting he will not be sold at any price, a report claims.

Persistent speculation over the Frenchman’s future continues, with LaLiga giants Real Madrid the most seriously linked up until this point as Zinedine Zidane eyes a union with his countryman.

Reports from respected sources in Italy then emerged on Tuesday suggesting that Juventus are very serious about the idea of re-signing Pogba if the right deal is available.

Incoming Juve boss Maurizio Sarri is said to be welcoming of the potential deal, which could set Juventus back £120million or more.

World Cup winner Pogba first joined the Serie A giants on a free transfer in 2012 after falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford and went on to establish himself as one of the world’s leading midfielders.

Reports had also suggested that Pogba is unhappy at the massive wage cut he will recieve at United due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League, but Solskjaer is determined to keep him around.

Now, the Daily Mail offer a key update on the situation surrounding Pogba by claiming that United will absolutely not considering selling him this summer at any price at the request of the Norwegian.

The midfielder still has two years remaining on his huge £250,000 a week deal at Old Trafford, while United also hold the option of a 12-month extension, meaning he is contracted to the club until 2022 at least.

