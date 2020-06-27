Solskjaer gives puzzling answer when teased about chance of Sancho bid

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was unable to rate the chances of Manchester United signing Jadon Sancho, as he gave an intriguing response to the transfer speculation.

Sancho has been heavily linked with a return to England in recent months. The former Manchester City youngster has launched himself over the past three seasons with Borussia Dortmund, but could now be set for a Premier League return.

Reports have suggested that Sancho could be heading back to Manchester, but this time towards Old Trafford. In fact, it was claimed this week that Man Utd are the sole suitors left in the running for the €130m-rated winger.

However, when asked by former international teammate Jan Aage Fjortoft, on behalf of Viasport, what the chances of him “signing someone from Dortmund” were, Solskjaer gave a coy response.

“Haha. I’m good at math, but I can’t answer that question, Jan Aage,” said the United manager. “There are many good footballers on many teams.”

It came after Solskjaer had spoken in more detail of how he expects the transfer window to be different.

Solskjaer added that he is awaiting a “calm” few months ahead on the transfer front, given that he is happy with his squad.

“I think it’ll be a calm transfer window. Or a slightly different kind of window.

“I think a lot of clubs will have to be careful not to spend too much money. You might still not know how much you’ve lost financially during this pandemic and what’s gone on lately.

“We’re quite relaxed. I am very happy with the squad I have. I think it looks better and better.

“And then there is something in front of us screaming that it’s sensible – both from a sporting and a financial perspective.

“So, I know we’re going to try [to spend money], but you can’t make any promises.”

SOLSKJAER ASKED ABOUT KLOPP TRANSFER MESSAGE

Fjortoft proceeded to ask Solskjaer if he had been given the same message from the United board as Jurgen Klopp has at Liverpool about spending.

Having just been crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool – another of the teams linked with Sancho – may not need to spend much this summer.

Nonetheless, Fjortoft brought up the idea that Klopp has been told not to splash the cash by the Liverpool owners, in the wake of a changing financial situation in football.

But Solskjaer said he was in the dark over what his rival manager has been instructed.

“I don’t know what messages Jurgen has been given. But we’ve had a good dialogue the entire time.

“And we’ve had a plan for it since I signed in March. And then the three months of lockdown and for how long we’ll have to play in front of empty stands, if we’ll play in the Champions League next season.

“There are many things like that, which will be factors and decisive in terms of what we can do when the season is over.”

Meanwhile, Klopp has also fended off questions about his own interest in Sancho. The Liverpool boss says “a red jersey would look very good on Jadon Sancho”, but admitted he would be surprised if they were able to sign him.

Read more…