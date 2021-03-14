Solskjaer to be handed jaw-dropping new deal to extend Man Utd stay

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly set to be rewarded with a bumper new contract to extend his Old Trafford stay.

The Norwegian, who replaced Jose Mourinho in 2018, will enter the final 12 months of his three-year contract later this month.

After a topsy-turvy first 18 months, United have made massive strides under Solskjaer this season.

The Red Devils currently sit second in the Premier League table. However, they are a whopping 17 points behind rivals City with two games in hand.

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the 48-year-old will see his current £7m per year salary boosted to £9m.

The report adds that talks to finalise the bumper new contract are ‘imminent’.

United have already bolstered their senior management team, adding two new pieces in March.

John Murtough was confirmed as the club’s new football director, while former midfielder Darren Fletcher was given a technical director post.

Solskjaer was said to be involved in formulating the playing-side details of the new structure. His own future will now be on the agenda at Old Trafford.

Chief executive Ed Woodward was full of praise for Solskjaer’s work when he spoke to shareholders earlier this month.

He said: “The progress made by Ole and the players this season is clear. It is adding to the optimism we feel about the future on and off the pitch.”

Woodward also believes that the club’s approach on promoting young talent and producing attacking football has been restored under the club’s former striker.

United are next in action on Sunday evening when they host high-flying West Ham at Old Trafford.

Benfica boss coy on potential Matic return

Benfica boss Jorge Jesus admits his club will have difficulties trying to re-sign Nemanja Matic from United.

The Serbia midfielder recently revealed his desire to return to the club where he spent three years between 2011 and 2014.

Those thoughts have escalated after Matic’s struggles for regular first-team football this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has often preferred Fred and Scott McTominay in his engine room. Indeed, Matic has been left on the United bench 12 times in the Premier League.

Despite his contract not expiring until 2023, there has been the 32-year-old could move on this summer.

Jesus was Matic’s previous manager at Benfica, a club he rejoined last year after spells away.

However, the 66-year-old is not confident of sealing a return for his former midfielder this summer.

According to A Bola, as cited by Sport Witness, the Benfica boss stated that Matic would have to drop his wage demands considerably.

Portuguese clubs have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. To that end they do not have the same financial backing as club’s like United.

However, the report does add that Jesus would love to bring the player back, if the money is right.

