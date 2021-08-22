Solskjaer to keep faith with Man Utd star despite Leeds, Serie A links

Winger Daniel James is reportedly set to stay with Manchester United after being linked with a summer move away from the club.

The 23-year-old moved to Old Trafford in June 2019, penning a five-year contract with the option of a further year. The Red Devils paid Swansea City a reported £15m and much was expected of the Wales international. James got through plenty of work during his first season at the Theatre of Dreams.

He made 26 starts among 33 Premier League appearances and played 46 times in all competitions. But last season he was handed only 11 top-flight starts by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while playing nine times in Europe.

The arrival of Jadon Sancho means the Kingston-Upon-Hull-born ace is likely to be pushed further down the United pecking order. And he has been linked with a move away from the club in the off-season.

Leeds United have been heavily linked with the player. But Italian club Atalanta were also mentioned as possible suitors earlier this week.

However, The Athletic are reporting that the Welshman is going nowhere. He is said to be part of Solskjaer’s plans for 2021-2022 despite Sancho’s arrival.

It is likely that James will remain a peripheral player but with an important role in cup competitions and Europe. He has also been linked with Leicester City in recent times but nothing has materialised on that front.

James to understudy Sancho

The Norwegian tactician handed James a start in United’s Premier League opener. He played 75 minutes before giving way to Sancho.

It is likely that the roles will be reversed as the campaign progresses. It was an encouraging beginning for the north-west giants, with a 5-1 thrashing of the Whites on home soil.

James’ future seems secure for now and United have also tied another youngster down. Midfielder James Garner has come up through the club’s youth ranks and made seven senior appearances.

He has spent time on loan with Watford and, in the second half of last season, Nottingham Forest. There were reports a few weeks ago that he was pondering his future after his route to the first team seemed blocked.

But Sky Sports have announced that the 20-year-old has signed a new deal keeping him at the club until 2024. However, he will move back to the City ground and play on loan for Forest this season.

