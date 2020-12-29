Solskjaer cites key point from early season crucial to Man Utd victory

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed the need to tap into ‘Fergie time’ was something he had personally brought to his squad’s attention earlier this season.

Man Utd left it late to secure all three oints versus Wolves when Marcus Rashford’s deflected shot nestled inside the near post.

The victory extends their unbeaten league run to nine matches, and hoisted the club up to second place in the table.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Solskjaer said: “It was a point we brought up early in the season in a meeting. We didn’t win many points towards the end of game and we have a tradition for it at this club.

“That has happened so many times at that end and now we have won quite a few points towards the end of games and that is both a mental and physical aspect.

“We’ve got a group now that is more robust both mentally and physically. We have gone through some tough training periods, played loads of games and they are getting fitter and fitter. The fitter you are the more you can do. But mentally as well it gives you a boost knowing you can win games towards the end.

“We just focus on the next game. I am very boring but we cannot get too far ahead of ourselves. We have got to a decent position at the moment but the season hasn’t even reached halfway.

“We didn’t perform as well as we want to but we won a game against a very difficult side to play against.

“It’s the first league in the win for me against them. There have never been many goals in the games but for me this is a big step forward, that you don’t play well but you win.”

Rashford sensed opportunity prior to goal

Rashford also spoke to the press, and revealed that his decision to cut inside and out multiple times immediately before his goal was born from noticing his opponent was struggling with cramp.

“It’s the deciding goal,” said the matchwinner. “Probably not the most beautiful but we will take what we can get and take the three points and move on.

“Today was tough but we expected a tough game but managed to get over the line.

“The full-back had cramp a few minutes before so I just had it in my head I wanted to go at him and make him chop and turn and just see if I could make something happen and thankfully in the end we got a deflection.

“It means a lot. We were a little disappointed that we didn’t play as well as we wanted to or could have but it is three points and no matter how scrappy it was we will take it.

“For us, we can’t look too far ahead. We are a team that is still doing a lot of work on ourselves. We have to take it one game at a time but if we can keep finding ways to win like this we will see where we are at the end of the season.”