Solskjaer lauds Ighalo impact after striker’s display v Brugge

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised the impact that Odion Ighalo has had at Manchester United after the striker scored his first goal for the club.

The striker marked his first start for his new club by scoring United’s second goal in their 5-0 win over Club Brugge in the Europa League as they qualified for the round of 16 with a 6-1 aggregate win.

The Nigerian was also heavily involved in the play as United put in an eye-catching performance at Old Trafford, which also saw Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Fred get on the scoresheet.

And speaking to BT Sport after the game, Solskjaer was highly complimentary of Ighalo’s performance.

“He does what it says on the tin, he plays up front and we can play up to him and he can get hold of it”, the Norwegian manager said.

“The goal was an example of what you want from Odion because the ball has gone over him, he spins quickly, gets in front of the centre back and just taps it in. That’s what we have been lacking a little bit.

“If we hadn’t had Odion tonight then Mason [Greenwood] would have had to play and there’s the game on Sunday [to think about].

“He was a good signing, we know what we signed when we got Odion”.

The performance was one of the best United have put in under Solskjaer, while it was also a continuation of a good run of from which has seen them win five and draw one of their last seven games in all competitions.

When asked for the reason behind the turnaround in fortunes, Solskjaer again praised the January signing for their positive influence on the squad.

“We’re not conceding goals, that’s a good start”, he added.

“But today I thought we looked like we wanted to play attacking football, we wanted to have combination play, [there were] players playing with swagger and confidence, with smiles on their faces, the new lads have brought that in.”

United will discover their opponents in the next round when the draw is made on Friday.

They will be joined in the hat by fellow British clubs Wolves and Rangers after they overcame Espanyol and Braga respectively, however Arsenal and Celtic have both been knocked out after losing home second legs.