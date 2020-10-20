Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heralded the performance of a key player despite his lengthy layoff, and labelled the feeling of victory as “sterile” compared to their previous victory in Paris.

The Red Devils produced a superb all-round display to take early control of Group H in the Champions League.

A retaken Bruno Fernandes penalty and late strike from Marcus Rashford sealed the victory after Anthony Martial had earlier gifted PSG an unlikely lifeline.

Reflecting on how this victory without fans during a pandemic compared to their last win in Paris, Solskjaer told BT Sport: “It’s a different feeling from the last time we won here, it’s at the start of the group stage but we’ve beaten a fantastic team.

“Last time it was a knockout and it was euphoric, this is sterile without the fans but it’s still excellent and we deserved to win.

“When you go away to a team like this against Neymar and Mbappe you have to defend well and your keeper will have to make saves.

“Axel Tuanzebe is a top defender and his first game in 10 months was testament to the quality he has.

“Bruno missed two penalties in a row but he’s not going to stop taking them – he showed focus and character.

“We know we need 10 points to get through so next week’s game is very important. There are so many games.”

Man Utd Intensity was key – Rashford

Matchwinner Rashford highlighted the superb displays from full-backs Alex Telles and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and pinpointed the team’s increased intensity as a decisive factor.

He told BT Sport: “Of course it’s a nice feeling. More importantly, we won the game. We’re in a strong position now in the group but it’s the first game. The concentration levels we showed today we have to take forward into the next game.

“For me, they were both opportunities to win the game. As a striker, in the game late on, that’s the mentality. You might only get one chance. It gets us the three points.

“It’s a good performance but also one where we have a lot to build on. I always believe in the team.

“As players it’s important to believe in the system that the manager chooses to play. We did that fantastically.

“It was tough but we kept the intensity high. We had to defend very deep at times. They have some amazing players.

“In the low block it can be tough but the guys on the sides – the full-backs – they defended unbelievable. When we defend like that man-to-man, we can do really well.

“Every game requires different tactics and a different performance but what has to stay the same is the intensity. The intensity was key for us tonight. We kept going for 90 minutes. We are very happy today.”