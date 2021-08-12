Solskjaer to lessen Man Utd attacking load as exciting star gears up for exit

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo is likely to leave the club on a loan transfer before the summer window closes, according to a report.

The 19-year-old signed for United on deadline day from Atalanta last October to much excitement. However, fans had to wait to see him in action, as work permit issues delayed his move until January. Nevertheless, the wait was worth it, with Amad netting his first United goal in the Europa League.

Overall, he made eight appearances in his first six months at Old Trafford, including three in the Premier League.

Still, the £73million arrival of Jadon Sancho has swelled Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking ranks. As a result, fellow recent signing Facundo Pellistri has signed up to another loan at Alaves.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Amad could follow a similar path.

Solskjaer is aware that, as well as Diallo, he has Sancho, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Daniel James in his ranks.

Furthermore, Anthony Martial is staying despite recent reports claiming he could leave this summer.

Marcus Rashford, though, will miss a fair chunk of the rest of the year following recent shoulder surgery. Indeed, he is likely to return in November.

TEAMtalk: Euro Paper Talk Jason Thornton and James Marshment from TEAMtalk discuss all the latest gossip from around the football world, including Juventus' pursuit for Manchester City's central defender Aymeric Laporte, Leeds' long-standing interest in Rangers Ryan Kent, Liverpool's reported move for Renato Sanches and the nearly completed moves of Nikola Milenkovic to West Ham and Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea from Inter Milan.

As such, with Pellistri moving back to Spain, Amad could also go. However, the newspaper does not outline any clubs who have shown interest in him.

Given his exciting form last season, though, he would not find himself short of suitors.

United signed Amad and Pellistri last season after refusing to meet Sancho’s £108million price tag at Dortmund.

However, the Bundesliga club dropped their demands to £73million this summer.

De Gea makes Man Utd claim

One player who will not be leaving Old Trafford this summer, though, is goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Spaniard recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary of signing for the Red Devils.

In the past few seasons, his form has tailed off and Dean Henderson replaced him as the number one last term.

Still, he has insisted that he plans to fight for his place.