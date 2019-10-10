Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reported to favouring a move to bring in relative-unknown Rostov midfielder Mathias Normann to Manchester United in a cut-price January transfer.

Solskjaer has gone into the international break with growing doubts over his future after a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday kept the club on its worst away run since 1989 and left the Red Devils 12th in the Premier League table – just two points clear of the relegation zone.

However, after days of speculation – which saw the club reported to be casting envious eyes towards the Bundesliga for a possible successor – the United manager has reportedly been told he is safe in the hotseat and even a heavy defeat to league leaders Liverpool in their first match back after the international break will not change the club’s stance.

Furthermore, Solskjaer has reportedly been told that he will be given the funds to bring in as many as four new signings to Old Trafford when the winter window opens.

And the United manager is seemingly well done the line in terms of planning for the January window, with a deal for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic reported to have been given the go-ahead, while the European media has also pitched the names of two big-name targets with January transfers to the club.

Solskjaer has admitted that strengthening his attack and attacking midfield options will be a priority when the window opens, when he admitted: “We’re looking for some creativity and goals.”

And it seems the club could soon strike a deal for the first of those new additions with United keeping close tabs on Normann, who currently plays for Rostov in the Russian Premier League.

According to Goal, the former Molde midfielder is very much to Solskjaer’s liking and a move to Old Trafford would be of huge interest to the player.

The report says that Solskjaer views the 23-year-old as ‘a relatively cheap alternative’ to bolster his midfield options in January, with more pricey approaches for Christian Eriksen – tipped to be made available for just £26.5m in January – and Declan Rice also being contemplated.

Normann is no stranger to the Premier League, having joined Brighton in 2017, but he failed to make an impression before eventually leaving for Rostov in January 2019.