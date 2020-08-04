Solskjaer, Lingard address lack of goals for Man Utd midfielder

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no concerns about Jesse Lingard getting back into form after confirming the midfielder will start against Austrian outfit LASK Linz.

Lingard managed just one goal – against Leicester last month – from 22 Premier League appearances this season.

The 27-year-old has admitted to having a tough time after falling out of favour under Solskjaer and there has been speculation surrounding his future.

Lingard’s current deal expires next summer, although the club have a 12-month option to extend that. Despite there been no suggestion of contract talks with Lingard, Solskjaer was positive when speaking about the player on Tuesday.

“The more goals he has scored in training, I have seen his confidence grow. Jesse always stays back with the coaches, so that will come. No worries,” said Solskjaer at his Zoom pre-match press conference.

Solskjaer confirmed his team would be similar to the side that defeats LASK 5-0 in the first leg, with Lingard starting at Old Trafford.

And Lingard is excited to get another chance to impress the United boss.

Lingard desperate to impress

Lingard said: “It is nice to finish third, but it would be even better to lift a trophy at the end of the season.

“I’ve not had the best of seasons, and after lockdown I wanted to impress the manager. The hard work paid off [vs Leicester] and a goal gives you confidence. I am looking forward to playing in the next game.

“Every game, every minute I play, I have got to try and impress and do as much as I can to help the team and impress the manager. It is the perfect way now to get a run in the tournament.

“I have always scored goals, U18s, reserves. it is about setting goals for me personally throughout the season. Each game is different. It is down to you as an individual. I have been doing a lot of training with coaches, but I am sure it will come.”

