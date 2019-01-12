Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that Mauricio Pochettino’s excellent man-management skills are just one of the factors that make him a prime contender to take over as long-term Manchester United boss.

Interim manager Solskjaer has already stated his own ambitions to take the role on a full-time basis while it seems United’s stars are adamant at who they want to take charge long term.

Solskjaer has matched Sir Matt Busby’s record by winning his first five games at the helm of United, though the consensus is this weekend’s encounter at Tottenham represents his first significant test.

The former striker is in charge of United until the end of the season but his case to become the permanent successor to Mourinho will become all the more compelling if he gets the better of Mauricio Pochettino at Wembley.

Pochettino has been heavily linked with the Old Trafford post in recent weeks even though he last year signed a new deal to remain at Tottenham until 2023.

Solskjaer has accepted the speculation surrounding Pochettino – “because he has done well” – even though he knows little about the Argentinian’s management style.

He said: “I’ve only met him once myself. He was a very nice man to speak to and we had a nice chat.

“He’s probably a very good man manager, but you’ve got to ask someone else. From the outside, he looks like that anyway.”

As well as his man-management style, Solskjaer also believes the style of football Tottenham play is what appeals most to United, though the Norwegian was quick to admit he also tries to play in the same fashion.

“He’s got good players, it’s the same with me,” he added. “It’s easier to play an attacking way and your way when you’ve got good players, and he’s got lots of good players.”

Despite the positive start he has made to his reign, Solskjaer revealed he has had no further discussions about his situation with the United hierarchy.

He added: “No, we’ve not had that conversation. You don’t plan five or six months ahead and then suddenly, after two weeks, change that. No, nothing’s changed.

“We just keep working every single day on improving the team here. I work with a fantastic coaching staff, I have to say. We’ll put a plan together on how we want to look the next few months.”