Solskjaer offers little transfer hope but explains why he deserves more faith

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called for more patience after failing to provide a positive update on his club’s hunt for new signings.

United’s hunt to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund has proved the transfer saga of the current window.

After an initial breakthrough on personal terms, the £108million transfer fee has remained the sticking point. United feel that fee is unrealistic in the current climate, but Dortmund are refusing to budge.

As such, talk of the deal has gone quiet, with the Red Devils only bringing in Donny van de Beek so far.

Pressed on the latest developments at Friday’s press conference, Solskjaer did not offer much hope.

Asked about Sancho, the manager said: “Of course, we’ve done some business with Donny, we’re very happy delighted to get him in.

“He’s an exceptional, smashing lad that’ll give us something. I can’t say anything about other clubs’ players, I can’t speculate. We understand to get further we need to develop what we have and strengthen the team.

“But let’s wait and see if we manage to bring anyone in. I’ve been in dialogue with the club, we’re always discussing and let’s see if we can bring anyone in.”

SOLSKJAER CALLS FOR MORE FAITH

Solskjaer was also asked about reports that United have become frustrated with social media users demanding a deal for Sancho.

The manager explained, though, that the success of his previous acquisitions means he deserves more faith at Old Trafford.

“Fans will always want the best possible team to watch, the best possible Man Utd team and that’s the passion we want and the history we have,” the Norwegian said.

“We can look back in 10 or 20 years and you look back at the great players we have and, for me, going forward, since Sir Alex left we’ve been averaging fifth.

“Last season we got third which was a big step forward, everyone saw development with Bruno [Fernandes] coming in, Harry [Maguire] being captain and showing leadership skills.

“Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] did well, we want to take a step forward and we can go into the new season with confidence but we’re looking to give the group a boot and we’re working on it.”

United face Crystal Palace on Saturday in their opening Premier League game of the season at Old Trafford.