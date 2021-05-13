Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer declared what Liverpool “deserved” after ending their seven-year Old Trafford hoodoo, and admitted one absentee in particular was a major loss.

Man Utd missed the opportunity to land a major blow on the top four hopes of bitter rivals Liverpool. The Red Devils made the perfect start, taking the lead after Nat Phillips turned Bruno Fernandes’ strike into his own net.

Liverpool’s response was swift, however, and lacking the usual leadership of injured captain Harry Maguire, Jurgen Klopp’s side notched three unanswered goals.

Marcus Rashford showed great pace and composure to pull one back, but it was to be in vain as Man Utd fell to a 4-2 defeat after Mohamed Salah wrapped up the scoring in the closing stages.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Solskjaer said: “They [Liverpool] deserved the win.

“We conceded goals in key moments of the game. We didn’t build on the momentum or break up their momentum.

“We gave them at least two goals really. Then we scored again, had a massive chance… Key moments went against us.

“Their shape and their pressing is very aggressive. We created our own downfall. The second goal you probably expect no foul there then it’s a bad moment to concede just before half time. The third goal we gave them and that’s really poor.”

Solskjaer admits to huge miss

“Harry has been really important for us so of course we’re going to miss him but he’s out so we have to deal with that,” added the Norwegian.

“It’s about regrouping and building our own confidence again as we have two games and a final.

“The attitude was right and the focus was fine, we were ready for it. We didn’t build on the good times. We should have gone more for it at the start of the game. Sometimes we let them off the hook and let them play out.

“Tuesday. We need to find ourselves straight away. We need to build that momentum and confidence. We should go into that final ready.”

