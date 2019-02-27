Solskjaer: Lukaku should blame Belgium for Man Utd struggles

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Romelu Lukaku’s struggles for Manchester United this season could be attributed to Belgium’s request for the player to bulk up during the World Cup.

The former Everton man struck 27 goals in 51 appearances for the club during his maiden campaign at Old Trafford following a £75million switch from Goodison Park.

But after a slow start to the season under Jose Mourinho, the player has now had to take a back seat at United under Solskjaer, with Marcus Rashford preferred as the club’s central striker and Lukaku regularly asked to perform in an unfamiliar right-sided attacking role.

However, with United crippled by as many as 10 injuries for Wednesday’s trip to Crystal Palace, Lukaku could be drafted back into a central striking role, with Rashford among those looking doubtful.

The Belgium international has admitted to bulking up for last summer’s World Cup and Solskjaer suggested that was to blame for his struggles this season at Old Trafford.

And when asked whether Lukaku needed to shed a little more given the way the United boss wants to play, the Norwegian said: “You know I can understand why when you go to a World Cup and you see the teams that you play, it might be that his physicality took over that part of preparation.

“And for me, we ask our forwards, strikers, to work at higher intensity, runs in behind, but that’s what Rom likes, so I’m sure he’ll be fine.

“Muscle is not so difficult to get rid of and he’s lean, but he’s muscly.”

