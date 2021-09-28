Teddy Sheringham has warned Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he could face the sack if he fails to win silverware this season.

The Red Devils find themselves at a major crossroads in their journey under the Norwegian manager. While they shook off their four successive semi-final losses to reach the Europa League final last term, they suffered another defeat.

As a result, a successful summer transfer window has seen key additions arrive at Old Trafford.

As well as Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho have also signed to bolster their ranks. Still, United are under pressure following three defeats in four games.

They have exited the Carabao Cup and got their Champions League campaign off to a sour start in that run.

According to Sheringham, Solskjaer now finds himself under serious pressure to deliver. What’s more, he admitted that Solskjaer’s relative inexperience before taking the United job is still relevant.

“Without a doubt there is pressure on him this year to win something. If he doesn’t win something, he knows the writing is on the wall,” the ex-United star told the Daily Mail.

“They have made the big signings in Varane and Sancho. That would be enough but then Ronaldo becomes available, United acquire him and they need to see results now.

“Ole is still a young manager and he is gaining experience while on the job. At the top level he only knows United and that is a hard job to leave.”

United’s latest result saw them lose 1-0 to Aston Villa in the dying minutes at Old Trafford.

Sheringham added that while he can see progress from United, the need for a trophy is massive.

Solskjaer needs Man Utd silverware

“I think he is progressing but he needs to take it to the next level,” Sheringham said.

“I think everybody is willing him to do well, they want him to do well because he is a Manchester United legend.

“That gives him some scope but you have to emphasise, he needs to win something. It’s not rocket science.”

United face Villarreal on Wednesday in their second Champions League Group F clash, following the recent 2-1 defeat to Young Boys.

