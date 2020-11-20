Solskjaer reveals major Pogba hope after chat about Man Utd troubles

Paul Pogba feels primed and ready to put his recent Manchester United struggles behind him after the recent international break, says boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The French midfielder compared duty with his country to a “breath of fresh air” after his recent domestic troubles.

Pogba has suffered a mixture of poor form, illness and injury in recent months; indeed, he also admitted that he was going through one of the most difficult periods of his career.

However, Solskjaer has said that after a chat with the 27-year-old, Pogba feels refreshed and ready for action.

“Paul’s had a difficult season last season, had Covid now,” the manager told Friday’s press conference. “Those three games he played for France helps both us and Paul and it helps France. He gets the rhythm and he gets his fitness.

“I spoke to Paul and he certainly felt towards the end of Portugal and the Sweden game he felt stronger for it. He played well, they qualified, I think he’s only going to improve.

“Paul is a very important player and very important person for us and to have him in form and happy is going to be vital for the run we can hopefully put together now.”

Pogba played 57 minutes in the 2-0 friendly defeat to Finland, before playing 90 minutes in his more recent outings.

Solskjaer was speaking ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against West Brom. The Red Devils return to action looking for their first league win of the season at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian confirmed that Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones are definite absentees. Centre-back Victor Lindelof faces a late fitness test amid his back problems.

Meanwhile, the likes of Harry Maguire – who has a niggling foot issue – and Marcus Rashford – are “possibles”.

United’s bizarre home record

Despite United failing to win at home in the Premier League this season, Solskjaer said that his side’s 5-0 win over RB Leipzig at Old Trafford was their “best” performance of the season.

He added: “Home and away now is different, it’s not like it used to be. It’s something we want to correct and get our first win hopefully against West Brom.

“But it’s a different sensation playing in front of the Stretford End without fans, they normally score a goal for us.”

READ MORE: Man Utd winger says he will not entertain January loan