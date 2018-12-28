Solskjaer makes Alexis form admission as he assesses mood at Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits getting the best out of Alexis Sanchez is one of his key personal missions as Manchester United caretaker manager.

With Jose Mourinho relieved of his duties at Old Trafford shortly before Christmas, his failure to get the best out of United’s star names was seen as a key factor in his demise.

United have already seen an improvement in Paul Pogba’s performances since Solskjaer’s appointment – an issue the Norwegian has addressed – and the club’s former striker admits that getting Sanchez’s A-game back on track is also one of his mission statements.

Asked why his displays have been so abject since his arrival at Old Trafford from Arsenal last January, Solskjaer said: “I cannot tell you, I’ve just been looking at the team, so many good players and when you get these confident looking forward to games we have a confident squad, it is we back then, it’s part of me.

“But it’s a different thing when you’re fan on the outside, it’s very easy to see he should be playing, suddenly you end up with six forwards, six centre backs, my thing now is how Romelu [Lukaku], Alexis [Sanchez], Anthony [Martial], Jesse [Lingard], Marcus [Rashford], Juan [Mata], six forwards, will you play with more than four at a time? I’m not sure? The rotation and communication between players is important.”

Two wins out of two is certainly a great start to Solskjaer’s spell in charge and albeit United have only beaten opponents they would have expected to have done, the Norwegian admits that getting wins under their belts is the only thing that matters.

“Whenever you win games, everyone’s happy so let’s keep that run going,” Solskjaer said when asked about the mood in the United camp. “We’ve got a performance against Bournemouth, these two games have been fantastic, my first game and first game at Old Trafford, that’s new and keep that momentum going against Bournemouth and when you lose a game you won’t see many smiles about.

“There are things we need to improve, and we are in this position for a reason,” he said.

“We’ve not been consistent enough, we have not been able to keep clean sheets, we have not scored enough goals, and we have conceded two goals at set pieces now.

“The open part of defending has been good, but we need to get back to the habit of not conceding goals.

“There’s loads of things. In a team, you always look to things to improve on.”

However, the captaincy will not be among the changes made by Solskjaer.

Antonio Valencia has only made seven appearances for United since he was given the captain’s armband in the summer and speculation is building over his future.

“Antonio is the captain when he’s fit,” Solskjaer added. “When he’s playing, he’ll wear the armband.

“He’s going through a couple of tough sessions now to get him ready for the busy period coming up.

“When you look at him, there are not many better right-backs going forward with his abilities, so, yeah, you’ll see him wear his band.”

