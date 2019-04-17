Solskjaer makes big admission after witnessing Messi masterclass

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United had no answer to Lionel Messi after watching the mercurial Argentinian destroy his side’s Champions League hopes.

United were comprehensively outclassed at the Nou Camp as they crashed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage, with Barcelona’s 3-0 win on the night sealing a 4-0 aggregate triumph.

Lionel Messi’s first-half double – the first a trademark finish, the second courtesy of a blunder from David De Gea – plus Philippe Coutinho’s 61st-minute wonder goal gave a stark reminder of the difference between the two sides.

United have now lost three of their five games since Solskjaer was confirmed as their permanent boss.

After excusing De Gea for allowing Messi’s second to slip through his grasp, United boss Solskjaer admitted that the Barcelona superstar showed why he deserves to be classed among the game’s greatest ever stars.

“Messi is an exceptional talent, him and Cristiano (Ronaldo) have been the best players in the world in the last decade.

“He showed why we all think that and why he’s won so many titles and why this team have won so many Champions Leagues (four since 2006).

“You can prepare as much as you like, if you give him space and time around the goal he’ll create and score goals, he’s a fantastic player.”

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has promised a huge rebuilding job at Manchester United in a bid to return to the club to back among the European elite.

