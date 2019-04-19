Solskjaer makes bold admission over Man Utd’s summer transfer strategy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted there will be “no quick fix” at Manchester United as he looks for them to challenge on both the domestic and European fronts.

United succumbed to a humbling 3-0 defeat at Barcelona in midweek, ending their Champions League campaign at the quarter-final stage, while they have a battle on their hands to finish in the Premier League top four.

Solskjaer, whose immediate focus is on a difficult week in which they will play Everton, Manchester City and Chelsea in the space of eight days, knows he cannot solve everything by making a spate of signings this summer.

Speaking ahead of their trip to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon, the United boss said: “We know we have to be realistic here and we know we have a job to be done.

“There’s no quick fix, it’s not like we buy seven players and suddenly we’re in the right shape, we are where we are.

“We have to take it step-by-step and of course there will be signings made in the summer.”

United have lost five of their last seven fixtures under Solskjaer, who has a near full-strength side for this weekend as midfielder Ander Herrera is back in training.

Solskjaer added: “When you’re out there, there is no hiding place, you can’t hide and everyone can see where your levels are at.

“We’re also working on training here with a fantastic staff I’ve got to create this culture that we want.

“You’ve got players to take ownership of what’s happening here as well. But of course it’s the performances on the pitch which will determine where they’re at in their careers. If it’s short-term, long-term, every single day.

“That’s what we spoke about in Barcelona as well. When you’re in big stadiums, you’ve got to step up because there is absolutely no hiding place.”