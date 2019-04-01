Solskjaer makes bold statement regarding Pogba’s future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Paul Pogba’s latest comments about joining Real Madrid in the future.

Pogba was asked about joining Zinedine Zidane at Real during the international break and he said it would be a “dream” for anyone to play for Real under the mercurial Frenchman.

Zidane has since repaid the compliment and said he “likes” Pogba and added; “If when he finishes his experience at United he wants to come here why shouldn’t he come to Real Madrid?”

Newly-appointed United boss Solskajer responded to those comments at today’s new conference ahead of Tuesday;s Premier League game with Wolves and cooled the talk.

Solskjaer said: “I don’t like to talk about other teams players of course but this is another challenge with international breaks. Players are available all the time as well and it’s a different environment, a general talk.”

Solskjaer then claimed he has every intention of building a team around Pogba and does not intend to let the midfielder leave Old Trafford.

“Paul is a very nice and polite man who then answered a general question on Zidane who is an icon in France, a fantastic manager, he used to be a fantastic player and he’s just politely answered that question but Paul’s happy here, he’s gonna be a big big part you like to build your team round him and that hasn’t changed at all,” added Solskjaer.