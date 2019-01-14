Solskjaer makes huge claim about Man Utd ace after Tottenham win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called David De Gea the “best goalkeeper in the world” after his superb performance at Tottenham, adding a comparison with Man Utd great Peter Schmeichel.

Sunday’s encounter between the two bookmakers’ favourites to permanently succeed Jose Mourinho as Red Devils boss lived up to the billing at Wembley, where Marcus Rashford’s sublime first-half strike sealed a 1-0 win against Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs.

It extended caretaker boss Solskjaer’s winning start to a club-record sixth successive match in all competitions, but the main subject of conversation afterwards was De Gea.

After a quiet opening period, the United goalkeeper pulled off 11 saves in an exceptional second-half display that earned plaudits aplenty.

“Obviously it’s a tough venue to come to,” Solskjaer said after the win. “Spurs are flying at the moment – they score goals, they’ve got some fantastic players and we defended really well.

“We had a fantastic goalkeeper, obviously.

“Second half, we made hard work of it. Maybe because of ourselves they created many, many chances but first half I thought it was spot on.

“Team spirit, we can defend – Jonah [Phil Jones], Victor (Lindelof) fantastic with Luke (Shaw) and Ash (Young) next to them.

“We’ve got the best goalkeeper in the world – I’ve said that many times – and we’ve got blistering pace up front and the goal was fantastic by Rash.

“It’s a hard skill, you know, to score from that angle with a right foot and an instep.

“I thought he was going to go near post, but it was a well-struck finish.”

Asked if this was the best he had seen from De Gea, Solskjaer said: “Well, he had one against Arsenal a couple of years ago – but he should have held a few of them!

“But there’s maybe one or two fantastic saves and the rest was just about concentration and being in the right position.

“We’ve had some great keepers at this club and I think he’s challenging both Edwin (Van Der Sar) and Peter (Schmeichel) for the number one spot historically.”