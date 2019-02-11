Solskjaer makes huge claim over Man Utd’s Champions League chances

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims that his Manchester United side are confident of beating any opponent and surprising people in the Champions League.

The United caretaker boss faces his hardest challenge yet when the Ligue 1 side come to Old Trafford for the first leg of their last 16 tie.

The Red Devils are still yet to lose a game since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December, and the fact they won’t have to face Neymar, Marco Verratti and Edinson Cavani has handed them another timely boost.

Solskjaer was asked about his reaction to the draw: “Of course I didn’t know I was watching with Noah (his son).

“I said wow a tough challenge,” he told reporters. “We have given ourselves a good chance with the way we have gone in to the game.

“We are confident and found out what team I have. We are looking like a team, we are agreeing on how we should approach games, if there was ever a chance to go in to a big game like this it’s now.”

The Norwegian revealed if he thinks United can go all the way and win the Champions League.

“I think the squad is very capable of winning against anyone and we go in to games confident in our form.

“We are looking forward to the game but you can’t look too far ahead. We just have to look at PSG and take the next challenge as it comes.

“Been pleased with the attitude and if we keep working every day, we can improve and maybe surprise a few.”

