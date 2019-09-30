Solskjaer in big confession over Man Utd strikers as he looks to January

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted he is ready to seriously spend some cash on a new striker at Manchester United in January after admitting there were no viable replacements for Romelu Lukaku or Alexis Sanchez over the summer.

Around £140million was spent during the last transfer window to bring in defenders Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka plus winger Daniel James.

However, Lukaku was sold to Inter Milan while Sanchez was allowed to join the Serie A giants on a season-long loan, with United’s inability to bring in a striker leaving Solskjaer short of attacking options for this campaign.

It was reported that the club made moves to bring in Mario Mandzukic, with Solskjaer even seeing a personal call to the player fail to result in a deal, while a TEAMtalk exclusive this weekend revealed that Colombian forward Duvan Zapata has emerged as a genuine target for United.

Now for the first time. Solskjaer has revealed that United are a striker light and will scour the market ahead of the winter window reopening.

“When we let Alexis and Romelu go, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see that it’s forwards that next time we’re going to recruit,” he said. “We’re looking for some creativity and goals.

“But there’s no point getting players in that you’re not 100 per cent sure about because when you get players in, you need the right ones that are going to stay here for a longer period.

“That’s the long-term thinking that we have to show. I can’t think ‘I need a player because this is my reputation’. No, it’s the club.

“There were strikers (available) but they weren’t the ones we wanted. We couldn’t get the one we wanted.”

United’s decision to allow two experienced Premier League campaigners to move on has been compounded by injuries to Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, both of whom are unlikely to feature for the visit of Arsenal on Monday.

Since thumping Chelsea 4-0 on the opening weekend of the season, United have scored on only four more occasions in their subsequent five top-flight fixtures.

Solskjaer admitted their struggles to find the back of the net is a cause for concern, as he said: “We need to score more goals, definitely. We’re working on improving the relationships, the patterns, the understanding.

“We’ve started at one end with the foundations, I think that we’ve done great defensively but we’re not happy with the return going forward.”

United, meanwhile, have placed a £20m price tag on an loaned-out star as they look to cash-in on him next summer.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!