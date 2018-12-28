Antonio Valencia has been told by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he will remain Manchester United’s captain this season, despite his struggles to impress.

The 33-year-old full-back was named as Michael Carrick’s successor at United skipper last summer, but has since failed to live up to his own high standards and found himself on the sidelines more often than in the team under Jose Mourinho.

And while the Ecuadorian faces a new fight to convince Solskjaer he’s the right man for the job, the veteran has, at least, been told by the United caretaker that he will retain the armband for the remainder of the season.

“Antonio is the captain when he’s proper fit,” Solskjaer told a media gathering on Friday morning to preview Sunday’s clash against Bournemouth. “When he’s playing, he’ll wear the armband. He’s going through a couple of tough sessions now to get him ready for the busy period coming up.

“When you look at him, there are not many more better right-backs going forward with his ability, so you’ll see him wearing his band.”

Valencia has so far failed to feature under Solskjaer, with Ashley Young and David De Gea wearing the armbands in their two wins under the Norwegian so far, against Cardiff and Huddersfield respectively.

United team news

United were without Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Marcos Rojo, Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian and Scott McTominay in their last game and Solskjaer was able to give an update on their availability.

“We’ve not had a lot of training since so we had yesterday off, today’s the first day back,” the Norwegian continued. “Rom, Anthony and Alexis were light yesterday so hopefully they can join part of the training today, let’s see how they come through.

“Marcos and Scott look like they can take part soon. Smalling’s got a sore foot so I don’t think we’ll see him until the New Year, maybe not before Spurs, probably, but you never know.”

