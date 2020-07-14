Solskjaer makes Man Utd promise after learning a ‘hard lesson’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes his players learned a “hard lesson” as Southampton struck at the death to seal a point that prevented Manchester United climbing into the top four.

CAS announced on Monday morning that Manchester City’s two-season European ban would be lifted. Increasing the importance for fifth-placed United of winning that evening at Old Trafford.

They were on course for a fifth successive Premier League victory. Having bounced back from Stuart Armstrong’s early opener through Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial goals.

But, just as the jump to third beckoned for Solskjaer’s men, substitute Michael Obafemi struck in stoppage time. That sealed a 2-2 draw for Saints the Norwegian could have few arguments with.

“Well, we have been on a great run,” the United boss said. “It’s not going to be like turning up and being given three points.

“They’re going be tough games, the next three as well.

“We didn’t expect anything else than what we got here today from Southampton.

“We knew they were going to be positive, they were going to go for it.

“It was a good game of football that unfortunately ended in a conceded goal at the end for us.

“I have to say the mentality of the boys has been brilliant. We’ve had a few setbacks over the season, of course, and this is another challenge for us.

“I am very confident in the mentality of them. Very disappointed, of course, but we have to take the disappointments as well as the positives when you win games.

“Conceding with one of the last kicks and lose two points, that’s just part of football.

“We’ve learned a hard lesson today hopefully, so we’ll make it right. We’ll put it right. I trust the boys in that respect.”

Romeu tackle would have hurt me!

Solskjaer’s side need to quickly dust themselves down with a trip to Crystal Palace coming up on Thursday before they return to the capital for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

Luke Shaw is a doubt for those games after being forced off with an ankle complaint, while United ended the match a man light after his replacement Brandon Williams was involved in a clash of heads.

Mason Greenwood was fortunate to avoid an even worse injury after an awful Oriol Romeu tackle in the first half that somehow avoided punishment by VAR.

“My ankle would have been gone and I would be out for a month, but he has got strong ankles,” former striker Solskjaer said.

“It’s up to the referees to make the decisions and I don’t think anyone would be surprised if it would’ve been a different outcome.

“I mentioned it to the fourth official, to be fair, just subtly.”