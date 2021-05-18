Ole Gunnar Solskjaer promised Old Trafford fans that Manchester United will do everything they can to bring back a trophy when they face Villarreal in the Europa League final next week.

Returning fans let their anger at the owners known as Edinson Cavani lit up an ultimately-frustrating 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham with an incredible goal on his first appearance in front of United fans.

The 34-year-old showed superb skill and awareness to aim a 40-yard effort over backpedalling Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, with the goal given the green light by the video assistant referee despite an offside call.

There was a similarly narrow decision that went Fulham’s way as they eked out a late equaliser, with Joe Bryan all too easily directing home Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s cross as United missed the chance to wrap up second.

Speaking after the game Solskjaer paid credit to the club’s supporters: “It’s great to have you back in, supporting the team. We know it’s been a long, long year for everyone. But I’m so grateful to see you back here supporting everyone.

“It’s been great working with these boys. They’re a great group of staff. I know we’re not where we want to be, winning the league.

“But hopefully we can bring a trophy back in about 10 days time. We’ll do what we can and hopefully next season we can see everyone on the seats again.

“All the best, support the team, and safe trip back home.”

Fernandes happy to have fans back

United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, speaking to Match of the Day, admitted it was great to have fans back in the stadium.

He said: “It was really good. It’s such a good feeling you know. We know how important fans are to football so it was really nice to have them back. We didn’t give them what we wanted with the victory.

“We pressed a lot. We had many chances to do it but we don’t do it. You shoot, you try and the ball doesn’t go in but sometimes that happens. We’ll put our heads down and focus on the next game.

On whether he got a touch before Cavani’s goal, the playmaker added: “Honestly I didn’t feel the touch. The referee said I touched the ball. How it is, I don’t care honestly. I always say the most important goal is the one that hits the net, it doesn’t matter who gets the goal or the assist.”

