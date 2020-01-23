Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised Man Utd fans that the club are doing all they can to improve the squad after the shock home defeat to Burnley.

Sunday’s defeat to table-topping rivals Liverpool was compounded on Wednesday evening as the Clarets secured a first victory at Old Trafford since 1962.

Chris Wood opened the scoring and a memorable 2-0 victory was wrapped up in style by hometown favourite Jay Rodriguez, whose stunning strike darkened the mood of the United faithful.

The vast majority of supporters were on their feet when chants of “stand up if you hate Glazers” echoed around Old Trafford, where executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward also copped flak.

Asked how United convince disillusioned fans that things are going to change when there is no evidence of progress on the pitch, United boss Solskjaer said: “Today there wasn’t in the end, because at the end you do feel disillusioned, as you say, because maybe they do.

“But for us we’ve just got to stick to our values, stick to our beliefs and knowing that there’s no use feeling sorry for yourself.

“You’ve got to go out there with the same commitment tomorrow, the day after, get ready for Sunday.

“We know we’ve had X amount of games since the beginning of December and they are very stretched.

“Some of these have probably played more than they should have and expected, more mentally than physically. I think they need the mid-season break.

United are without key players such as Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba through injury at the moment, but Wednesday’s display laid the squad’s shortcomings bare.

Reinforcements in attack and midfield, where Sporting’s Bruno Fernandes is a target, look crucial at this stage, but the January transfer deadline is looming large.

“We are working to improve and get players in and hopefully we can get something over the line,” Solskjaer said.

“I think everyone can see that these players are being stretched. They are stretched and I have got absolutely no complaints on any of them because they give absolutely everything they’ve got.”

Meanwhile, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola says the midfielder may consider leaving Manchester United in the summer.

In an interview with Sky Sports News, Raiola said: “I expect my players to be happy and I expect the clubs to be happy. That is my work. I do not want to work in front of what might be happening in the summer.

“For now he (Pogba) needs to be getting fit and then it is my job to get both parties if possible, happy. If one of those parties is not happy then there are other ways to resolve that.

“But that is not today the way to talk or to speculate. I don’t say anything for sure. There’s only one thing for sure in life and that is that one day you die.” Read more…