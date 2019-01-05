Solskjaer makes Man Utd transfer intentions clear to Woodward

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward he doesn’t need to make any new signings this month at Manchester United.

The Norwegian has been handed the reins until the end of the season and is reportedly on a five-strong list of contenders to be handed the full-time job at the end of the season.

Upon his arrival at Old Trafford, Solskjaer said he would have a say on any United business in the January transfer market, while at his presser on Friday, the United caretaker also revealed he was due to meet Woodward later that day to discuss their needs.

However, when asked if he anticipates any new arrivals in January, Solskjaer made his intentions pretty clear.

“I don’t expect anyone to come in,” he said.

“Obviously if the club have targeted and identified a few and I think they might fit here then I’ll give my thumbs up. But it’s not just my decision. I’m happy with the squad I’ve got.”

The outlook is completely different to that of predecessor Jose Mourinho, who regularly clashed with Woodward over the allocation of transfer funds. The Portuguese was known to be in the market to sign at least a new centre-half this month had he still been in charge.

However, after starting his reign with four straight wins – which can become five out of five this lunchtime when they face Reading in the FA Cup – Solskjaer insists the mood in the United camp is positive.

He added: “When you win games of football you’re happy. There’ll be tougher games coming up, we know that.

“I thought Newcastle was a great example of that…we didn’t just get that first goal [early] so we could sit back and counter.

“We had to work hard for it, we had to defend and at half-time you think, we’ll learn about the players in games like this because we’re expected to win. But it doesn’t always happen like you expect.

“I thought the response was fantastic in the second half.”

Solskjaer, meanwhile, is clearly giving the full-time United job lots of thought, as he alluded to after the 2-0 win at Newcastle.