Solskjaer makes Man Utd vow as he comes clean on transfer plans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised to spend Manchester United’s transfer kitty smartly as the now permanent manager looks to shape his side this summer.

The 46-year-old was given the Old Trafford reins on a permanent basis on Thursday, after impressing as caretaker boss following Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

The ink was barely dry on his three-year deal by the time attention turned to the future, with the United manager underlining the importance of getting the club back where they belong.

The Norwegian knows their domestic and European hopes can only be improved with new faces and discussions were held with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward long before his permanent appointment.

United tend to make three or four signings every summer and Solskjaer has vowed to act intelligently in this ever-inflating transfer market.

“United is a club that has money, and that has to be spent in a reasonable way,” the Red Devils boss told Norwegian media.

“People who know me, know that I will use that in a good way.

“We have a plan with the club, they have scouted players for longer than I have been here, and we have players that we need to keep.

“We will not spend money just to spend money.”

Solskjaer, who has also tried to sweet-talk Ander Herrera into snubbing a move to PSG or Arsenal, hopes to have United’s transfer business wrapped up before their pre-season tour gets under way in Australia in July.