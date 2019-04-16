Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United supporters have no reason to fear Paul Pogba could be sold this summer, despite claims they have slapped a whopping €150million asking price on the Frenchman.

Pogba has been repeatedly linked with a move to Real Madrid with the rumours intensifying since countryman Zinedine Zidane returned to the club as manager.

Solskjaer had recently insisted, however, that he can not see Pogba playing for a different club next season; that following a report that claimed United must finish in the top four if they are to secure the midfielder’s future, while on Sunday it was claimed that the Red Devils will offer Pogba the captaincy in a desperate plea to convince him to stay.

However, speaking to the media ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Barcelona at the Nou Camp, Solskjaer once again fielded more questions over the midfielder’s future.

The United manager, however, reaffirmed his belief that Pogba would remain at United beyond the end of the season after the Spanish media questioned speculation linking the Frenchman with a summer move to Real Madrid.

Solskjaer insisted: “Paul’s focus is on Man United and performing here.

“He has been fantastic since I’ve come here and I’ve no doubt that he will perform for Man United as he has done lately.

“I don’t think they (the fans) should worry too much.”

