Solskjaer makes personal promise to £53m Man Utd misfit

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has assured midfielder Fred that he remains part of his plans at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian has made just two starts under the Norwegian since he took over from Jose Mourinho in mid-December and was substituted in both of those games.

The 25-year-old has failed to impress since his £53million switch from Shakhtar Donetsk and made just six league starts under Mourinho before the Portuguese tactician was sacked.

Solskjaer’s appointment offered Fred a chance to revive his Old Trafford career but the midfielder missed United’s week-long trip to Dubai in January to attend the birth of his first child.

That has led to a stop-start introduction to life under Solskjaer and Metro.co.uk reports that the United interim boss felt a need to discuss the midfielder’s situation.

The report states that Solskjaer stressed to Fred that he is happy with his performance levels in training and that he will not be short on opportunities to impress in the remainder of the season.

The Brazil international was also said to have been heartened by Solskjaer’s words and is hoping to prove his worth in the remainder of the season.

Indeed, Fred’s chances of some action have also been boosted by Marouane Fellaini’s departure to China, although Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera remain as Solskjaer’s preferred partnership centrally, with Paul Pogba in an attacking role ahead of that defensive base.

