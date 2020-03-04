Solskjaer makes Rooney joke, but wary of the ‘old dog’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Wayne Rooney was very much appreciated at Old Trafford ahead of Thursday’s FA Cup clash at Derby.

There have been suggestions that the former England captain was not revered as much as he should have been after his 253-goal haul in a United career spanning 13 years.

The Manchester United boss though is well aware of the danger the Rams’ player-coach poses and he did joke any goal scored against United at Pride Park would be struck off his official goalscoring record.

Rooney, who was an icon at Old Trafford, returned to the U.K. in January and the 34-year-old has had a big impact on Phillip Cocu’s Derby side.

Asked if he though Rooney was under-appreciated at United, Solskjaer said: “He’s been a fantastic player for Man United and he played here for so long, he’s the club’s top scorer, he’s won so many trophies.

“For me, I don’t think the fans underrated him, everyone appreciates what he did for us, he’s still welcome, still comes to Old Trafford and will get a good reception from away fans.

“He gave absolutely everything for this club. But any goal he scores against us will be chalked off his goals tally!

“He’s a threat in and around the box, set plays and this game Wayne will show what he can do and he wants to prove there is still fight in the old dog, we’ve gotta be on our toes, we don’t give him any space or in midfield, he’s got that Scholesy like passing range.

“I left in 2011, so that’s many years ago and he was still young but I met him a few times and the interest in football, he wants to stay in the game, as many of us do, and he’s a great, great person, he makes you feel good if you’re 80 or 10, he was my Noah’s fave player, not just because what he did as a player but the human being he was in and around the place and when he becomes a manger he’ll affect his players and he knows the game.”

Asked about injuries Solskjaer admitted both Dan James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are likely to miss out.

Solskjaer added: “(Daniel James) he’ll probably miss out on this one as well, Marcus (Rashford) and Paul (Pogba) still out and I think Aaron might be struggling, got a test today but he struggled in our last game against Everton with his back, so he might be out.

“Paul’s still working with the physios outside and he won’t be training with the first-team until next week and then let’s see how long that will take, he will need some time to get his football fitness back.”

