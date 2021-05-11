Solskjaer bites the bullet in praise for Man City; happy with Man Utd display

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised champions Manchester City after defeat for Manchester United against Leicester handed Pep Guardiola’s men the Premier League title.

The loss at Old Trafford means United sit an unassailable 10 points behind leaders City with only three games remaining, as Solskjaer watched his much-changed side go down to the Foxes. The Red Devils chief made 10 changes to his side, with a game to come against Liverpool on Thursday night.

That ultimately cost them as a strong Leicester outfit turned up the heat in the second period to cement their top-four spot.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer was quick to praise United’s city rivals.

He told BBC Sport: “The whole season has given us optimism and room for optimism but also improvement.

“We have pushed Manchester City all the way, until 10-12 days left in the season. It is a very good achievement because they are a very good team.

“They are very worthy champions. I have to say congratulations because they have played some fantastic stuff this season.”

Plenty of positives for Solskjaer

As for the game, Solskjaer added: “We’ve had loads of games recently and had to make changes and that went against us a little bit. Amad [Diallo] was very good. [Anthony] Elanga gave us something different and I thought Mason [Greenwood] was absolutely fantastic. I know what he can do finishing.

“It’s all the other bits, his robustness, resilience and the way he led the line tonight.

“He thought he needed to take responsibility and he did that the whole night. But I had to take him off because he has played three games in five days.

“We did a bit in training yesterday and this morning so we did not have a lot of time to prepare and you could probably see that early on.”

