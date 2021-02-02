Solskjaer thrilled Man Utd could finally show their ‘magic’; talks horror tackle

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave his thoughts on the reckless tackle that saw Southampton go a man down early, while Marcus Rashford spoke about passing Eric Cantona on a club tally.

Man Utd made the most of an early Southampton red card by hitting the Saints for nine in a thoroughly dominant display.

Seven different Red Devils put their name on the scoresheet as the spoils were shared, with just Anthony Martial the lone player to notch a brace.

Jan Bednarek scored an own goal, and rounded off a truly dismal evening when picking up his side’s second dismissal late on.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Solskjaer said: “We shared the goals between the players.

“When the game starts like it does it’s always good if you can get the first goal as we have seen so many examples of 10 men closing up shop and getting a draw.

FULL MATCH REPORT: Early horror tackle pivotal as Man Utd score nine in Southampton mauling

“We’ve been waiting for them to show the magic and it was a night for them to go and enjoy it. We’ve not had many times where we could just enjoy the second half.

“You get lots of confidence from a performance like this, scoring goals is always good for a team.”

On the game’s first red card administered to Alexandre Jankewitz for a reckless challenge, the Norwegian added: “You don’t see many of those tackles anymore. I’m glad Scott is well and he’s got away with just a couple of bruises.”

Rashford talks surpassing Cantona mark

Marcus Rashford also spoke to the press, telling BT Sport: “It’s always good to score lots of goals and we’re happy, it’s three points we have needed, we dropped some points in the last few games and needed to get back to winning ways which we’ve done.

“We just needed to be as simple as possible, keep moving, be positive. It’s easy to take your foot off the gas but we didn’t want to do that we went out in the second half the same as the first. The first half set the tone for us but it’s about keeping a positive attitude and keep scoring goals.”

Regarding the first Saints red card, Rashford said: “I think that’s quite unlucky, he’s just a bit late there I think it was a red but unfortunate for the young player.”

On passing Eric Cantona on United’s top goalscorers list, he added: “He was a top player who has done so much for this club so I’m pleased but for me I just want to score more goals and help the team.”

On looking at other teams: “We haven’t looked at Liverpool really we are still improving and we need to focus on ourselves We’re not a ready made team but we have to just keep improving and working on our goals.”