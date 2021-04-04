Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put to rest any notion that David De Gea’s time at Man Utd is up just yet, and hailed the “mature” display of a rising youngster.

Man Utd battled hard to cement sink a determined Brighton side at Old Trafford. Former Red Devil Danny Welbeck put the Seagulls in front before second half strikes from a pair of Man Utd attackers settled the contest.

Solskjaer’s men never hit their stride in the clash, but with other results elsewhere going their way, the three points was as vital as ever to bolster their top four chances.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Solskjaer said: “It’s always difficult to play Brighton. We have had good results and we’ve had to earn them the hard way. We managed to find a way in the second half.

“Danny [Welbeck] was in the reserves when I was the coach. He is a big talent. It’s great to see him back playing football with all the injuries he has had.

“We gave it away sloppily [for his goal]. Dean [Henderson] makes a good save first but then the rebound comes in. We had to come in at half time and compose ourselves as we didn’t create much after they scored.”

Regarding the equalising goal, the Norwegian added: “It was a long ball which went up, we won it and it was great by Bruno [Fernandes] to carry the ball. He’s hacked down as well! The finish was excellent – calm and composed. Marcus has been working on that a lot.

“Mason [Greenwood] was mature. Today he was one of our brightest players. He was clean, he was tidy and he got the goal. It’s a header inside the six-yard box and that’s what we need more from Mason.”

On the goalkeeping situation after opting to select Dean Henderson, Solskjaer concluded: “I’ve got two great keepers, two numbers 1s.

“David de Gea spent a while back home and then he had internationals so he hadn’t played for about a month. He’ll definitely play football for us again.”

Goal owed to work “behind the scenes” – Greenwood

Man Utd matchwinner Greenwood also spoke to the press, telling Sky Sports: “It was a hard night. When they scored the first goal we knew we had to react and put in a better performance. Everyone was excellent in the second half.

“I don’t think we started very well but we knew we had to switch on and be focused. We should have started that from the moment we came out, but it’s a good three points. There was a lot of men behind the ball and we had to have that creative spark.

“It’s a confidence booster, I’ve not scored as many in the Premier League. I scored a header tonight which is something I’ve been working on a lot behind the scenes.”