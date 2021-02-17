Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has denied the idea that his Manchester United strikers aren’t doing enough, but would like more goals from them.

United have been trying to find the right balance in attack in recent months. It prompted them to bring in centre-forward Edinson Cavani in the summer and winger Amad Diallo in January.

But their top scorer so far this season has been a midfielder instead. Bruno Fernandes has outscored Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial, although Marcus Rashford is not too far behind him.

Even so, it would help United if all of their strikers could contribute to the goals on a more regular basis.

The idea that United need more from their attackers coming in the same month as they won a game 9-0 seems strange. But Solskjaer admits that he needs to get some players firing again.

Overall, though, he says it’s a “good problem” to have.

“We are the team who have scored the most goals in the league,” he said. “Our strikers haven’t scored as much as we’d like to – that’s a good problem.

“If we can get them firing we’ll have another edge in the games.

“They are working hard and doing well in training.”

Solskjaer promises a chance for Diallo

One attacker who will be hoping to help at some point is Diallo.

The wide man arrived from Atalanta in the winter window and seems to have great potential.



It will take time for him to become fully settled, but Solskjaer maintains that he will get his chances.

“Well we give them a chance to come to United and have a successful career,” he said. “That is something we take serious and are good at.

“We like to give players a chance. Our fans, our history has always been about skilful attacking players.”

