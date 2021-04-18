Solskjaer insists Man Utd star was given ‘wake-up call’ after ‘lucky’ moment

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed what his side feared most against Burnley, and insisted a scary moment for a first-teamer was a “wake-up call.”

Man Utd cut the gap to Man City to eight points with six games remaining after victory against Burnley. The goals began to flow in the second half after both sides went into the break deadlocked 0-0.

The impressive Mason Greenwood bagged a brace either side of James Tarkowski’s equaliser, with Edinson Cavani wrapping things up deep into injury time.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Solskjaer said: “You never know [against Burnley], anything can happen in either box.

“Any time they get a cross in with their quality you’ve got your heart in your mouth. We built some pressure, especially down the left, wanted to do the right things and we got the goals we wanted.

“Disappointed we conceded straight away. We knew there’d be long balls, win the first one, win the second one and stop the ball into the box. The delivery was great and we had to work hard again.

“Very happy for him [Mason Greenwood]. He’s mixing up his game. He goes inside and outside, he’s maturing all the time. It’s lovely to see.

“He’s put the work in on the training ground and reaps the rewards. Last season he was young, now he’s had almost two seasons in the first team. Especially in the last three or four months I’ve seen how mature he is on the training ground and he plays with maturity and understanding. He’s very creative but plays simple when he has to.

“[We will] keep concentrating on what we’re doing and keep winning. Keep momentum going. Next game always.”

Dean Henderson was fortunate not to be at fault for an early concession after being beaten in the air by Chris Wood after rushing off his line.

The incident took place inside the game’s opening 20 seconds, but the goalkeeper’s blushes were spared by an offside flag.

Regarding the incident, Solskjaer concluded: “First one is a wake-up call for him, he’s a proactive keeper and luckily he was offside so another win and Dean is still learning and maturing.”

Greenwood responds to renewed title bid

Man Utd goalscorer Mason Greenwood also spoke to the press, telling Sky Sports: “It was a hard game, we had good opportunities and their striker was a big threat today, so we had to adapt and we came out on top.

“They’ve got a few wins when they’ve come here to Old Trafford and it’s been difficult but when we’ve played them at Turf Moor we have comfortably beaten them. They were good here but we’ve come out on top.

Regarding his great role in recent weeks, Greenwood added: “I keep focussed, I knew my goals would come and kept my head down and I’ve taken my opportunities.”

On his goals: “I like to do that, cut inside like that. I did it last season but you have to mix it up so defenders don’t catch you out. Happy with both of my goals.

“I’m happy I’m playing a lot, Ole trusts me and I do my best on the pitch and try to help my team-mates and it’s showing on the pitch.”

When asked if the title race is already over, Greenwood explained: “You can never be sure – they might slip up, we have to concentrate on our next games. Anything’s possible, hopefully they [Manchester City] drop some points but we just have to keep focussed on our games.”