Solskjaer reveals Man Utd’s CL charge inspired by key restart message

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side knew they had to “go for it” if they were to realise their push for next season’s Champions League.

United had endured their worst start to a league season in 31 years after a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in December.

However, the Red Devils‘ form gradually picked up and they went into the lockdown three points off fourth place. They were, though, eight points adrift of Sunday’s opponents Leicester.

United had not lost in 11 matches up to that point, a run extended to 19 after the hiatus. Coincided with Leicester‘s poor form, United now need only a draw to guarantee a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Speaking in his press conference on Friday, Solskjaer revealed how the key message to his players ahead of the restart in June was not to hold back in the search for points.

“I think confidence levels has to be high, because we’ve given ourselves a great chance going into last game,” the manager said.

“When the last game of the season is in front of you you expect any players to have bruises, aches tiredness. Even though this season has been different, it’s been a draining one for everyone.

“We’ve got enough energy for 90 minutes. There’ll be injury time as well so we’ve got enough time.

“But having been so far behind with the restart we had to go for it, go for goals, go for points and it’s been a great effort by everyone to get into this position with one game to go.”

SOLSKJAER’S GAME PLAN

Solskjaer added that his side plan to finish on a high with a win to make absolutely sure of their fate.

“One lapse of concentration can hurt you,” Solskjaer said. “We’re going to go into it with a strong frame of mind. This is one extra step on the journey for this team.

“We’ve come a long way mentally, shown more robustness. We’ve also shown the heights when everything’s flowing.

“We’re looking forward to the game, We’ve given ourselves a good chance of Champions League next year but we can’t go in thinking about the outcome, we’ve just got to perform at a high enough level and get a result.

“We want to go there and dominate the game. We wanted to get this position to be able to go to Leicester and having to beat them and we’re not going to change our approach. We want to go there and try and win the game.”

Solskjaer confirmed that while Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe remain absent, he would give the likes of Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw “time to prove their fitness”.