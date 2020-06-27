Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that Manchester United were lacking “rhythm and tempo” as they left it late to beat Norwich in the FA Cup.

United required extra time to book their place in the semi-finals, with Harry Maguire scoring three minutes before the end to seal a late 2-1 win.

The Red Devils’ form has been mixed since football returned and they would have been expected to see off relegation-threatened Norwich more easily.

They made hard work of it, though, but Solskjaer was just happy to advance.

“It is cup football for you, the game was not the greatest spectacle but I felt we kept the ball OK but did not threaten or create chances,” he told the BBC. “Delighted to be in the last four and got a good workout for many of the players. Nice for Harry Maguire to get the winner.

“Many of these players did not play the last game and now have 90 or 120 minutes in their legs. We have been drawn away every round so have done well to get so far.

“We did make many changes, we still think that the players who play 120 minutes are fit enough for Brighton on Tuesday. I did not make it easy for the players, we had two days to prepare for this game but the rhythm and tempo was not there but we have happy to be through.

“It is great to have the option to rotate. Anthony Martial came on and did brilliant but Odion Ighalo gives me a chance to rotate and he is a proven goalscorer and played his part in both goals. He is a great person to have around the dressing room too.”