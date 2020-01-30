Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted Manchester United are still trying to bring in a new striker ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline day.

With a deal for Bruno Fernandes agreed and expected to go through on Thursday, United are ready to further strengthen their squad in the closing stages of the winter window after prioritising the capture of a new goalscorer.

The Red Devils confirmed a deal was in place, subject to a medical and personal terms, with the move for Solskjaer’s No 1 target already getting a huge endorsement from one Arsenal star.

But with Marcus Rashford sidelined for up to three months with a stress fracture of the back, Solskjaer is still keen to add more goals before the window shuts at 11pm Friday.

United have been strongly linked with both PSG hitman Edinson Cavani, while Milan hitman Krzysztof Piatek continues to be mentioned despite reports a deal to take him to Hertha Berlin is imminent.

Reports on Thursday have also suggested Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller could emerge as a late option after the long-term target of Ed Woodward suggested to Bild that he hasn’t ruled out an exit this month.

And while Solskjaer refused to disclose exact targets, the United boss did admit he wants another attacker to supplement their push for a top-four finish.

“I am not sure,” Solskjaer said when asked if anyone else was coming in.

“We need more goalscorers and more goals. That is a definite. We need someone who will break their nose to score a goal.

“If we get Bruno over the line we have someone who will score and create. Let’s talk on Friday.”

Three weeks after Manchester City won the first leg 3-1 at Old Trafford, Nemanja Matic scored – and was later sent off for a second bookable offence – in a 1-0 second-leg victory for Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

City progressed to a third successive Carabao Cup final with a 3-2 aggregate win on a night when video footage emerged of some home fans making airplane gestures in reference to the Munich air disaster ahead of the 62nd anniversary on February 6.

The PA news agency understands City are to check CCTV footage and blue seats appeared to be thrown after full-time as tempers frayed.

Asked about the incidents which came a day after United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward’s house was attacked, City boss Pep Guardiola said: “I don’t like it. I didn’t know it.

“I don’t like what happened with Ed Woodward at home because this is football.

“I am pretty sure you see the squad for United, it’s really good. Honestly, it’s really good so that is not the way to do it.