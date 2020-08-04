Solskjaer posed Sancho question; says no rest for Man Utd stars

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested there is no immediate rush to get Manchester United’s transfer business done early this summer.

United are chasing Jadon Sancho, who is believed to be their top summer target, with reports on Monday suggesting United are close to a €120m transfer.

United though have to work out with Borussia Dortmund how the deal will be structured after agreeing personal terms in principle with the 20-year-old.

Asked about the importance of getting transfers done early, Solskjaer was giving nothing away.

“This transfer window is a long one. Every transfer takes it course. It is what it is, so if there is any news we will update you,” said the Norwegian.

United face Austrian outfit LASK Linz at Old Trafford on Wednesday 5-0 up from the away leg in the Europa League round of 16 clash.

Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe have been left out of the squad due to injury.

Solskjaer hungry for silverware

Season-ending injuries have seen the defenders omitted from the Red Devils’ 30-man squad and the final eight tournament in Germany.

Phil Jones has been included despite not featuring since the restart due to an issue of his own, while Under-18s captain Teden Mengi has been named in the group as well as fellow youngsters Ethan Laird and Ethan Galbraith.

“We are four games away from winning a trophy,” said Solskjaer.

“The team has developed all through the season, delighted with finishing third but next step is winning a trophy.

“The players want to play, they don’t want a break. It is not easy to say ‘no, you’re resting.’ I hope the players need to win like I do. For me we go into the tournament with players wanting to win, and we won’t be giving them a break.

“Axel (Tuanzebe) started getting niggles and had to have an operation in his foot. He’ll be back early September. Same with Luke, should be ready for when the league starts.

“Jesse (Lingard) will be starting tomorrow, but the team won’t be too different from LASK in March.”

Asked about United’s plans for the quarter-finals, the United boss confirmed they will be staying in Germany, if they progress.

“There has been a discussion to how tournament pans out. At the moment we are staying, so we will be staying in Germany,” he added.

