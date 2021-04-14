Solskjaer calls for game of spot the difference after bizarre Man Utd finding

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that the red banners draped around Old Trafford may be the culprit for Manchester United’s poor home form this season.

United have performed much better on the road than on home soil this term. Indeed, they have yet to lose on their travels in the Premier League, picking up 10 wins and six draws from 16 games. However, they have lost four of 15 home games in the top flight. In the Europa League, meanwhile, the Red Devils have not lost in three away ties.

Solskjaer promised in October that he would look at the reasons behind his side’s slump at home.

The Norwegian said that the lockdown had “made us do things differently at home” so he would “deal with” the way his side prepared for hosting games.

Speaking in his latest press conference, Solskjaer reported that his club have completed their investigation.

He claimed that some players have complained about the clashes between their red shirts and the red banners sprawled around Old Trafford to compensate for the lack of fans.

He told reporters (via the Manchester Evening News): “You’ll see a change now [at Old Trafford]. If you see the banners round the club, it’s not red anymore.

“We’ve looked into this and there shouldn’t be any reason, really.

“But some of the players have mentioned that… you know that split-second decision you have to make, you look over your shoulder [to see] if your teammate’s there or not.

Solskjaer reveals results of Man Utd Old Trafford form probe Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says red banners at Old Trafford have hindered their home form this season with the club now changing them to black banners.

“And the red shirt is on the red background, just with the red seats so we’ve tried to change that along with the anti-racism campaign.

“So of course it was important that it wasn’t red anymore.”

Several pundits immediately called United’s season into question after their poor start at home.

The Red Devils lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace, 6-1 to Tottenham and 1-0 to Arsenal in their first four games.

However, they have since risen to second in the Premier League table, picking up eight wins on home turf.

Solskjaer happy with Man Utd form

Solskjaer added on his side’s peculiar investigation: “There shouldn’t be any reason. Then again, if you’ve got a 4-0 advantage you don’t really have to win that game.

“0-0 was a good result then the first game against Milan, that’s still a draw.

“I still think we’ve played some good football at home. We started off badly with the three defeats to Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Arsenal very early on.”

United return to Old Trafford on Thursday to welcome Granada for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

READ MORE: Solskjaer confirms rare lineup change for Granada; warns of ‘lazy’ Man Utd issue