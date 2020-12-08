Solskjaer explains similar situation Man Utd are in ahead of crunch match

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that his players facing a difficult Champions League scenario on Tuesday is nothing new for the club.

United need a point against RB Leipzig in Germany to qualify for the last 16. Indeed, the two sides – as well as Paris Saint-Germain – are all on nine points, meaning the group is still entirely open.

But with Tuesday’s matchday the final one in Group H, the makeup of the three teams is set to be decided.

However, speaking in his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer insisted that United have a habit of making life difficult for themselves.

As such, he backed his players to “prove” their worth and make it through to the knockout stages.

“Knockout games or games like this, that mean you can go through, are big” the manager said (via the Daily Mirror).

“The players are here and are Manchester United players because they have qualities we look for. I’m sure they will prove the reason why they are here and they will show it.

“The character of the group is getting better and better and we’re looking forward to the game. It’s something that we want, games like this. It’s tradition for Manchester United, we never make it easy for ourselves.

“We look at the games, especially Istanbul away, when we could have got three points.

“That’s just the way we do things, we make it hard for ourselves. That’s been the way ever since I played here.”

United beat Leipzig 5-0 at Old Trafford in one of two sparkling performances in the group stages so far. Indeed, the 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain was another crucial result.

Leipzig star looking for revenge

Leipzig, meanwhile, currently sit third in the group and must win if they are to progress.

The defeat in Manchester was the Bundesliga club’s biggest loss in European competition.

As such, Manchester City academy gradate Angelino is looking for revenge.

