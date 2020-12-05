Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer denied that his side’s win over West Ham was the most clear sign yet of his team’s current trend of comebacks.

United went 1-0 down against the Hammers on Saturday after Tomas Soucek’s header from a corner. But in open play, the Red Devils could not put a string of successful passes together.

In the second half, though, United looked slicker. Indeed, the arrivals of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford helped as the visitors rose to a 3-1 win.

In his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Solskjaer was asked if the match was an “exaggeration” of his side’s recent trend of recovering to win.

He said: “You know, we played against a team who’s drawn to [Manchester] City, they’ve beaten Leicester and Wolves, they’ve drawn to Tottenham.

“They’re a good team and they make it difficult for you. They’re very compact, they’re aggressive, their pressing is very good – one of the better ones in the league.

“So I’m very, very pleased with the performance. Last week we were 2-0 down at Southampton and this was a step forward – only 1-0 down.”

United levelled the scores through Paul Pogba’s long-range curler. Soon after, Mason Greenwood and Rashford ensured that the Red Devils claimed all three points.

Asked about his side’s performance, Solskjaer said: “In the first half we struggled to keep up with the counter-attacks and set plays.

“I think when we had the ball we played at too slow a tempo so we gave the ball away too often.

“Of course we had most of the ball but they counter-attacked and looked dangerous. So poor first half, second half the goal changes the mood. Great goal by Paul and the Mason goal, it’s individual quality.”

Solskjaer confirms double injury blow

Solskjaer also confirmed that strikers Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial have suffered injuries.

Both players had to withdraw, but the manager is hopeful that their issues are not serious.

“Yeah. It’s unfortunate that sometimes you get muscle injuries,” the Norwegian said. “Edi had to come off with a muscle injury and hopefully it’s not too bad, Anthony had to come off here as well.”

