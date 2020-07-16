Solskjaer in Man Utd top four admission; reveals key to Rashford, Martial success

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are showing their true colours as they continued their push for a Champions League place.

United ensured they stayed level on points with fourth placed Leicester, who had beaten Sheffield United earlier, by overcoming Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

They have two games to try and break into that top four, with West Ham and Leicester themselves awaiting after their FA Cup clash with Chelsea.

Before they can think of those games, though, they will have plenty to dissect from their win over Palace. And Solskjaer thought they were lacking rhythm, before moments of individual brilliance won it.

He told BT Sport: “It is a tight game and didn’t get the rhythm in our passing but two fantastic goals won it for us.

“The finish was great for Marcus Rashford’s goal but there was quick inter-changing passing in the build-up. We did not do it enough because they are handful to play against, they have to trust themselves more.”

Palace had some complaints for a potential penalty, when Victor Lindelof brought down Wilfried Zaha. However, Solskjaer thought the decision not to award a foul was correct.

“It looked like Victor Lindelof kicks the ball first and it is a tight decision but probably the same on Anthony Martial. I don’t think it was a penalty.”

After that, United started getting back into their rhythm, but Solskjaer admitted they would need to start better in their remaining games.

However, he was pleased to see his goalscorers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial working hard and enjoying their football – and pointed out that the club have done well to put themselves in contention for a top four finish.

He added: “When we got the second goal, that is when they started strutting about. It is tight scheduling but we cannot afford starts like this.

“Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are enjoying themselves, when they go out onto the pitch for a shift, they go out with a smile and they defend each other too.

“We need to smile and go into this, we have earned this right, no-one thought in January that we would be in with a shout for top four. We have done fantastic since the restart.

“These are the games that matter. That is the thing at Manchester United, you have to step up and show your personality.”