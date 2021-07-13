Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed several current stars will be leaving the club amid ongoing talk of further arrivals.

The Red Devils are expected to put the finishing touches on their deal to bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford now Euro 2020 has concluded. The England winger is set to be a blockbuster capture, but their summer business will not stop there.

Following Sancho through the front door could be Raphael Varane and Eduardo Camavinga.

Man Utd’s need for a world class centre half to partner Harry Maguire has been well documented.

Varane would certainly fit that bill. However, despite initial optimism, the latest report indicated a potential deal may be put back a year.

18-year-old midfielder Camavinga is another on their radar, though again, a deal does not look straight forward. Chelsea are also in the frame for the highly touted Frenchman.

Regardless of who else arrives, Solskjaer has confirmed exits for several of the club’s rising stars will likely occur in August.

When talking initially about their return to pre-season training, Solskjaer said (via the Mirror): “Gradually, more and more players from the Euros will join in.

“They’ll [the youngsters] get a taste of some football. Then roundabouts early August, some will go on loan.

“We’ve already lined up a few. Some of them are still in discussions between us and the players about where is the best place to go.”

The Norwegian would not be drawn on who he had in mind. However, the Mirror speculated promising trio James Garner, Dylan Levitt and Aliou Traore could all depart temporarily.

Solskjaer hails pre-season mix amid absences

Many of the Man Utd squad are currently on extended holidays after featuring at Euro 2020.

Nevertheless, Solskjaer is excited to see how his rising talents fare alongside the veterans of the unit.

“Pre-season is always a fresh start, a new start with new opportunities to look forward to the season,” Solskjaer added.

“Some of the players have just started their holiday, so we know it’s a depleted squad.

“But it gives the young kids a taste of what it is like to have a proper pre-season with top professionals like Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata in the first team. Lee Grant and Tom Heaton are also back.

“They’ve done it so many times. Mason [Greenwood], Aaron [Wan-Bissaka], Axel [Tuanzebe] are first-team players who will bring these boys along and it’s a good opportunity for them.”

